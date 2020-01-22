SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

