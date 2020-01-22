SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. 84,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

