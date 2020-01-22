SelfSell Market Cap Tops $188,314.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $188,314.00 and approximately $6,316.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.