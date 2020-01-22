Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.31

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 152448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of research firms have commented on SMICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $816.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.