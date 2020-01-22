Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.83 ($2.72).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.68. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $684.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.