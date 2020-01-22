Sense Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Sense has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Sense has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $196.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sense token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sense

Sense launched on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

