Sentient Coin One Day Volume Reaches $20,053.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $722,416.00 and approximately $20,053.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.01244322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052906 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00216743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00073047 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001957 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

