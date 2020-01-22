ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $360.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $317.23 and last traded at $315.92, with a volume of 20470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.98.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.64.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,755.65, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

