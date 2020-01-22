ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million.

Shares of SFBS opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

