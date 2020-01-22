Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shake Shack stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

