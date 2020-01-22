SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.01

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 83294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

