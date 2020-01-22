Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $495.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from robust performance of platforms such as Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Further, international expansion efforts and innovative expansion of services augurs well. 6 River Systems buyout is expected to boost growth of Shopify’s fulfillment network. However, increasing investments on product development and platform are likely to limit margin expansion.”
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.43.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after buying an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Shopify by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 184,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,075,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
