Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million.
Shares of BSRR opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $425.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.
BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
