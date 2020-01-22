Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Natixis purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

