SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.03

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $4.00. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2,810 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $74.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

