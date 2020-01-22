Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $113.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $126.67 and last traded at $126.66, with a volume of 513585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AXA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.