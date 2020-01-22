SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 6%

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.50, approximately 14,208,670 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 18,908,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $65,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

