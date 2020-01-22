Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after buying an additional 2,416,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543,985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 539,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 289,791 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

