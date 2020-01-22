Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 28,030 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

