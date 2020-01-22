Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,550 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 240,968 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.