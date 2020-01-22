SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

