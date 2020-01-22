Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.66

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.71. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 3,396 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

