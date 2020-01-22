SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0162

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $927,595.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00665429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,907,747 coins and its circulating supply is 57,312,893 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.