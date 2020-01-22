Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin, OOOBTC and Cryptohub. Solaris has a market cap of $338,909.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solaris has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000262 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,796,953 coins and its circulating supply is 1,796,946 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.