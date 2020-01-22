SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.75

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 13563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

