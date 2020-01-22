South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of SPFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit