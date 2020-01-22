South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of SPFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

