SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 90,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,321. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

