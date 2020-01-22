Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,719 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 3,072,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,341. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

