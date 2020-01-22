SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,486.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $9,486.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001128 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

