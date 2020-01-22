SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,200. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

