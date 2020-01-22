SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 930,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,486. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.