SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 555,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

