Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $43,895.00 and approximately $28,587.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00671864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

