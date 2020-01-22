SPF Beheer BV Buys 65,098 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.8% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $86,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

