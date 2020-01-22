SPF Beheer BV Has $89.71 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.9% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $89,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. 69,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,148. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

