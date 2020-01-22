SPF Beheer BV Increases Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,228,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,171. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

