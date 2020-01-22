SPF Beheer BV Purchases 12,983 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 2.4% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $74,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,694,000 after purchasing an additional 296,873 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $196.30. 483,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

