SPF Beheer BV Purchases 2,882 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.3% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SPF Beheer BV owned 0.36% of AutoZone worth $101,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AutoZone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,147.78. 4,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,141.11. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $803.28 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

