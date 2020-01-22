Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.
SR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.
Spire stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,618. Spire has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
