Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Spire stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,618. Spire has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

