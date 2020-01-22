Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Trading Up 14.6%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s share price was up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04, approximately 545,033 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 410,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

