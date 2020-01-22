Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

