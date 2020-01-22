Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

