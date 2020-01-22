Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 554 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 384.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

ORLY opened at $440.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average is $412.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

