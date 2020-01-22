Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

