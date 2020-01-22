SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.82

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 83273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC raised SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

