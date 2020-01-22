Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock remained flat at $$92.53 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,858. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

