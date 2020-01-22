Starta (STA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Starta has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. Starta has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starta token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. The official website for Starta is startaico.com . Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starta

Starta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

