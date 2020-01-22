State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

