Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,635.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $8,635.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004014 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027516 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,534,568 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

