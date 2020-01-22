Steem (STEEM) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi and RuDEX. Steem has a market capitalization of $60.60 million and $2.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,679.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.03980305 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00637041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,742,652 coins and its circulating supply is 357,768,558 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, GOPAX, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

